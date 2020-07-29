5

'SMTOWN' starts up official TikTok with Red Velvet's Seulgi & Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon

'SMTOWN' has opened up an official TikTok account!

Shortly after Red VelvetSM Entertainment started up a TikTok for all their artists, and their first TikTok clip features none other than Red Velvet's Seulgi and Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon. The two labelmates dance to Hyoyeon's latest track "Dessert" featuring (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Loopy.

Watch Seulgi and Hyoyeon's clip, and follow the official SMTOWN TikTok below.

@smtown_official

Let's do the ##DessertDance with HYO!🍫🍬🍇🍯🧈🧇🥭🥤#H#YO ##연 @dj_hyo #소#녀시대 #G#irlsGeneration #D#essertDanceChallenge #D#ESSERT ##저트 #S#EULGI ##기

♬ DESSERT (Feat. Loopy, 소연((여자)아이들)) - HYO
