Saturday reveal album highlight medley for 'D.B.D.B.DIB'

Saturday has revealed the album highlight medley for their comeback.

On July 27 at midnight KST, the girl group dropped the medley teaser video for their 4th single album 'D.B.D.B.DIB'. The album contains two tracks "D.B.D.B.DIB" and "I Like You". In the video, the girls pose for their album jacket shooting, giving fans a sneak peek of their overall concept.

As seen previously, the girls released a unique teaser in which they appear in a program similar to 'Weekly Idol'.

Stay tuned for Saturday's full comeback album on August 3 KST!