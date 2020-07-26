These are the K-pop idol groups with the biggest ticket sales from recent USA tours

Netizens surveyed the idol groups whose recent profits soared high from touring in the US.
On an online community forum, a netizen compiled a list of K-pop idol groups that have made the biggest profits from tours in the United States. The group with the highest number of average box office sales was BTS with an average amount of $7,325,620, followed by BLACKPINK who came in 2nd with $1,625,111.
Although the numbers vary depending on the city, the ranking is based on the total amount of US dollars averaged from their sales across the states. The percentage (%) denotes the amount of tickets sold compared to the number of seats available.
After BTS and BLACKPINK, TWICE came in 3rd place with an average amount of $1,135,198, followed by GOT7 with $728,613 in 4th place and NCT 127 with $679,139 in 5th place. Seventeen and Stray Kids closely followed behind, and Super M and Red Velvet also surpassed over $400k in average sales.
Check out the full list below:
BTS
SPEAK YOURSELF TOUR (3 cities / 6 shows)
Rose Bowl, Pasadena: 113,040 (100%) (2 shows)
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford: 98,574 (100%) (2 aftershows)
Soldier Field, Chicago: 88,156 (100%) (2 shows)
Total: $43,953,720
Average: $7,325,620
Total number of audiences: 299,770
Average number of audiences per show: 49,962
BLACKPINK
IN YOUR AREA TOUR (5 cities / 6 shows)
Forum, Inglewood: 12,245 (100%)
Convention Center, Fort Worth: 9,107 (100%)
Prudential Center, Newark: 22,944 (99%) (2 shows)
Infinite Energy Center, Duluth: 9,180 (99%)
Allstate Arena, Rosemont: 11,417 (100%)
Total: $9,750,665
Average: $1,625,111
Total number of audiences: 64,893
Average number of audiences per show: 10,815
TWICE
TWICELIGHTS TOUR (3 cities / 3 shows)
Prudential Center, Newark: 10,297 (100%)
Forum, Inglewood: 11,827 (100%)
Wintrust Arena, Chicago: 5,911 (98%)
Total: $3,405,593
Average: $1,135,198
Total number of audiences: 28,035
Average number of audiences per show: 9,345
GOT7
KEEP SPINNING TOUR (4 cities / 4 shows)
Forum, Inglewood: 8,450 (90%)
Prudential Center, Newark: 5,571 (73%)
Oracle Arena, Oakland: 5,657 (87%)
American Airlines Center, Dallas: 5,974 (84%)
Total: $2,914,453
Average: $728,613
Total number of audiences: 25,652
Average number of audiences per show: 6,412
NCT 127
NEO CITY TOUR (9 cities / 10 shows)
City National Civic, San Jose: 5,812 (100%) (2 shows)
Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles: 6,534 (96%)
Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont: 4,199 (100%)
Smart Centre, Sugar Land: 6,294 (100%)
Prudential Center, Newark: 5,622 (100%)
Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta: 3,197 (100%)
Watsco Center, Miami: 5,206 (100%)
The Theater, Sugar Land: 6,066 (100%)
Comerica Theater, Phoenix: 4,725 (100%)
Total: $6,791,395
Average: $679,139
Total number of audiences: 47,655
Average number of audiences per show: 4,766
Seventeen*
ODE TO YOU TOUR (7 cities / 7 shows)
ShoWare Center, Kent: 3,878 (100%)
Prudential Center, Newark: 7,636 (96%)
Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land: 4,793 (73%)
Total: $1,880,244
Average: $626,748
Total number of audiences: 16,307
Average number of audiences per show: 5,436
Stray Kids*
DISTRICT 9: UNLOCK TOUR (8 cities / 8 shows)
Hulu Theater, New York City: 4,004 (83%)
Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles: 5,294 (88%)
Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont: 3,595 (94%)
Fox Theatre, Atlanta: 3,077 (68%)
Total: $2,162,625
Average: $540,656
Total number of audiences: 15,970
Average number of audiences per show: 3,993명
Super M*
WE ARE THE FUTURE TOUR (9 cities / 9 shows)
Forum, Inglewood: 12,487 (100%)
Madison Square Garden, New York City: 10,000 (100%)
Dickies Arena, Fort Worth: 8,393 (99%)
EagleBank Arena, Fairfax: 6,292 (98%)
ShoWare Center, Kent: 3,826 (100%)
Total: $2,446,458
Average: $489,291
Total number of audiences: 40,998명
Average number of audiences per show: 8,199명
Red Velvet
REDMARE TOUR (5 cities / 6 shows)
Civic Auditorium, Pasadena: 5,986 (100%) (2 shows)
The Theatre, Dallas: 3,509 (96%)
NJPAC, Newark: 2,780 (100%)
The Filmore, Miami: 2,148 (100%)
Chicago Theatre, Chicago: 3,453 (100%)
Total: $2,594,120
Average: $432,353
Total number of audiences: 17,876명
Average number of audiences per show: 02,979명
*4th quarter figures not yet available.
Log in to comment