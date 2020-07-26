These are the K-pop idol groups with the biggest ticket sales from recent USA tours

Netizens surveyed the idol groups whose recent profits soared high from touring in the US.

On an online community forum, a netizen compiled a list of K-pop idol groups that have made the biggest profits from tours in the United States. The group with the highest number of average box office sales was BTS with an average amount of $7,325,620, followed by BLACKPINK who came in 2nd with $1,625,111.



Although the numbers vary depending on the city, the ranking is based on the total amount of US dollars averaged from their sales across the states. The percentage (%) denotes the amount of tickets sold compared to the number of seats available.

After BTS and BLACKPINK, TWICE came in 3rd place with an average amount of $1,135,198, followed by GOT7 with $728,613 in 4th place and NCT 127 with $679,139 in 5th place. Seventeen and Stray Kids closely followed behind, and Super M and Red Velvet also surpassed over $400k in average sales.



Check out the full list below:

BTS

SPEAK YOURSELF TOUR (3 cities / 6 shows)



Rose Bowl, Pasadena: 113,040 (100%) (2 shows)

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford: 98,574 (100%) (2 aftershows)

Soldier Field, Chicago: 88,156 (100%) (2 shows)

Total: $43,953,720



Average: $7,325,620

Total number of audiences: 299,770

Average number of audiences per show: 49,962

BLACKPINK



IN YOUR AREA TOUR (5 cities / 6 shows)



Forum, Inglewood: 12,245 (100%)

Convention Center, Fort Worth: 9,107 (100%)

Prudential Center, Newark: 22,944 (99%) (2 shows)

Infinite Energy Center, Duluth: 9,180 (99%)

Allstate Arena, Rosemont: 11,417 (100%)

Total: $9,750,665

Average: $1,625,111



Total number of audiences: 64,893

Average number of audiences per show: 10,815

TWICE

TWICELIGHTS TOUR (3 cities / 3 shows)



Prudential Center, Newark: 10,297 (100%)

Forum, Inglewood: 11,827 (100%)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago: 5,911 (98%)

Total: $3,405,593

Average: $1,135,198



Total number of audiences: 28,035

Average number of audiences per show: 9,345

GOT7

KEEP SPINNING TOUR (4 cities / 4 shows)



Forum, Inglewood: 8,450 (90%)

Prudential Center, Newark: 5,571 (73%)

Oracle Arena, Oakland: 5,657 (87%)

American Airlines Center, Dallas: 5,974 (84%)

Total: $2,914,453

Average: $728,613

Total number of audiences: 25,652

Average number of audiences per show: 6,412

NCT 127

NEO CITY TOUR (9 cities / 10 shows)



City National Civic, San Jose: 5,812 (100%) (2 shows)

Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles: 6,534 (96%)

Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont: 4,199 (100%)

Smart Centre, Sugar Land: 6,294 (100%)

Prudential Center, Newark: 5,622 (100%)

Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta: 3,197 (100%)

Watsco Center, Miami: 5,206 (100%)

The Theater, Sugar Land: 6,066 (100%)

Comerica Theater, Phoenix: 4,725 (100%)

Total: $6,791,395

Average: $679,139

Total number of audiences: 47,655

Average number of audiences per show: 4,766

Seventeen*

ODE TO YOU TOUR (7 cities / 7 shows)



ShoWare Center, Kent: 3,878 (100%)

Prudential Center, Newark: 7,636 (96%)

Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land: 4,793 (73%)

Total: $1,880,244

Average: $626,748

Total number of audiences: 16,307

Average number of audiences per show: 5,436



Stray Kids*

DISTRICT 9: UNLOCK TOUR (8 cities / 8 shows)



Hulu Theater, New York City: 4,004 (83%)

Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles: 5,294 (88%)

Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont: 3,595 (94%)

Fox Theatre, Atlanta: 3,077 (68%)



Total: $2,162,625

Average: $540,656

Total number of audiences: 15,970

Average number of audiences per show: 3,993명

Super M*

WE ARE THE FUTURE TOUR (9 cities / 9 shows)



Forum, Inglewood: 12,487 (100%)

Madison Square Garden, New York City: 10,000 (100%)

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth: 8,393 (99%)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax: 6,292 (98%)

ShoWare Center, Kent: 3,826 (100%)

Total: $2,446,458



Average: $489,291

Total number of audiences: 40,998명

Average number of audiences per show: 8,199명

Red Velvet

REDMARE TOUR (5 cities / 6 shows)



Civic Auditorium, Pasadena: 5,986 (100%) (2 shows)

The Theatre, Dallas: 3,509 (96%)

NJPAC, Newark: 2,780 (100%)

The Filmore, Miami: 2,148 (100%)

Chicago Theatre, Chicago: 3,453 (100%)

Total: $2,594,120

Average: $432,353

Total number of audiences: 17,876명

Average number of audiences per show: 02,979명







*4th quarter figures not yet available.

