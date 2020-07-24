Saturday release a fun "Weekly Idol' style MV teaser for their fourth single album "D.B.D.B.DIB"

Saturday is making a comeback with their fourth single album "D.B.D.B.DIB"

They released this new teaser on July 25th midnight KST. This teaser is slightly different from the usual teasers that are released by idol groups. In this fun teaser, the girls from Saturday appear in an idol show that resembles 'Weekly Idol' and explains about their new single album. They also show off a snippet of their choreography.

Saturday will make a comeback on August 3rd. Stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!