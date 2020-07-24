6

2

Teaser
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Saturday release a fun "Weekly Idol' style MV teaser for their fourth single album "D.B.D.B.DIB"

AKP STAFF

Saturday is making a comeback with their fourth single album "D.B.D.B.DIB"

They released this new teaser on July 25th midnight KST. This teaser is slightly different from the usual teasers that are released by idol groups. In this fun teaser, the girls from Saturday appear in an idol show that resembles 'Weekly Idol' and explains about their new single album. They also show off a snippet of their choreography.

Saturday will make a comeback on August 3rd. Stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!

  1. Saturday
1 492 Share 75% Upvoted

0

Pendragonx1,732 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago
Hah! clever

Share
Red Velvet
Red Velvet start up official TikTok account!
7 hours ago   8   4,368
J.Y. Park
J.Y. Park to make a comeback next month
12 hours ago   15   4,605

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND