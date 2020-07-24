PURPLE K!SS reveal Yuki's debut trailer for "WH0 CARES?"

The long-awaited debut trailer for PURPLE K!SS has been released.

PURPLE K!SS is the new upcoming girl group composed of seven girls. They first made themselves known as the '365 Practice' group as a trainee group that did many cover dances.

They first released their debut trailer on July 20th KST. Since then PURPLE K!SS has been releasing teaser videos. This teaser video is of member Yuki shows Yuki appear in a dark room as she raps to the new song "WH0 CARES?".

The exact date of their debut has not been released as of yet. So stay tuned for more updates on this debuting group PURPLE K!SS.