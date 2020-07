SSAK3 prepares for summer with another song that will be released soon. On July 24th, they released the new album cover for "Play that Summer."

The project group, composed of Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain, will release their new song "Play that Summer" later today on July 25th at 6 PM KST. A special MV will also be released later today at 8 PM KST.

Stay tuned for more updates and the release of SSAK3's new song!