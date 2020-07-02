2Z reveal cute countryside march in 'Let's Go for It' short teaser film

2Z have revealed their short teaser film for "Let's Go for It".
In the teaser, the 2Z members march in a single file line in a country setting. "Let's Go for It" is an upbeat rock track with retro, acoustic influences, and it's set to drop on August 1 KST.
Check out 2Z's "Let's Go for It" short teaser film above!
