Go Kyung Pyo, Seohyun, & more attend 1st script reading for JTBC drama 'Private Life'

JTBC's new Wed-Thurs drama series 'Private Life', starring Go Kyung Pyo, Seohyun, Kim Hyo Jin, Kim Young Min, and more, has revealed still cuts from the cast and crew's first script reading session.

Set to premiere some time in September, 'Private Life' marks Go Kyung Pyo's first official production back from his mandatory military service. It also marks actress Kim Hyo Jin's first small-screen role in approximately 8 years.

The story will be led by male lead Go Kyung Pyo, in the role of a business branch chief of a large corporation, Lee Jung Hwan. On the outside, this character appears to be a mundanely ordinary businessman; on the inside he's actually suspected of harboring various mysteries. Opposite Go Kyung Pyo, Seohyun plays the role of a beautiful woman who cons and scams everyone around her to obtain what she wants, Cha Joo Eun. Viewers can look forward to this character's numerous transformations as she carries out one con act after another.

In addition, actress Kim Hyo Jin also plays another lovely female con artist Jung Bok Gi, actor Kim Young Min takes on Jung Bok Gi's partner in crime Kim Jae Wook, and more. Directed by Nam Gun and written by Yoo Sung Yeol, JTBC's 'Private Life' centers around a massive-scale con act performed against the entire nation of South Korea. The series is set to come on after currently airing drama 'Was It Love?'.

