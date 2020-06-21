VIXX's Ravi teases 'Rain' duet with April's Naeun through charming live teaser

Ravi has dropped another teaser for his duet with April's Naeun!

On June 21 KST, the VIXX rapper unveiled a live teaser video featuring him and Naeun sitting together and singing a snippet of their upcoming duet single "Rain." In the video, the two idols' voices blend sweetly together as they sing about a past sweetheart who loved the rain, making them want to close their umbrella and walk through it as they fondly remember them.



Meanwhile, "Rain" drops on June 23.





Check out the teaser above!

