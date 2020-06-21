Rookie R&B soloist Demian drops teaser images for his first comeback 'Karma'

Demian is getting ready for a comeback!

On June 21 KST, the R&B soloist dropped new concept images for his upcoming single "Karma," marking his very first comeback since debuting back in March with the single "Cassette." In one concept, he wears a gold crown as he fiddles with a lit match, while in the second concept, he is heavily saturated in red lighting, adding something of a pop art aesthetic to the mood of the images.

Meanwhile, "Karma" is set for release on June 24, with the singer planning to greet fans via YouTube live stream at 9 PM KST that day.

Check out the images below, and stay tuned for more from Demian!