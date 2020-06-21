5

CRAVITY provides fans with 'K-Pop ASMR' through dance performances of 'Break All The Rules,' 'Jumper,' and 'Cloud 9'

CRAVITY has released a creative new dance video for their fans.

On June 21 KST, the Starship Entertainment rookie group teamed up with YouTube channel mu:fully to release 'K-Pop ASMR,' where fans could watch them perform the stage choreography for the group's songs "Break All The Rules," "Jumper," and "Cloud 9" while being able to hear sounds like their feet hitting the floor and the rattling of their various stage accessories. During the video, fans were also given a closer look at the group's tightly synced dancing abilities.

Meanwhile, CRAVITY, whose name is a combination of 'creativity' and 'gravity,' is the first boy group to debut under Starship Entertainment since MONSTA X. The group features nine members - Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin - and debuted last April with the album 'HIDEOUT: REMEMBER WHO WE ARE - SEASON 1.'

Check out CRAVITY's new dance video above!

