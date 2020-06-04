Super Junior K.R.Y tease 'When We Were Us' in lyric ASMR video

Super Junior K.R.Y have revealed a lyric ASMR video for "When We Were Us".



In the teaser above, Kyuhyun, Ryewook, and Yesung tease the lyrics of their upcoming song in an ASMR voice for fans. "When We Were Us" is the title song of the Super Junior subunit's first mini album of the same name, which is set to drop on June 8 KST.



Are you excited for Super Junior K.R.Y's comeback?