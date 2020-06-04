CRAVITY's Wonjin goes pink for 'Cloud 9' teaser images

CRAVITY's Wonjin is featured in the latest teaser images for 'Cloud 9'.



Wonjin went with a pink hairstyle for this comeback, and he can be seen smiling with a pink lollipop.



CRAVITY are continuing with their debut EP album 'Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are', and after promoting their debut song "Break All the Rules", the rookie boy band will be returning with "Cloud 9"on June 17 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY!

