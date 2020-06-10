Mnet's 'I-LAND' reveals main concept teaser video

Mnet's 'I-LAND' has released the upcoming competitive reality show's main concept teaser video.



The teaser reveals the 'I-LAND' stage as well as narration by the show's host Nam Goong Min, who states, "In order to create a global K-pop artist, the space only in our imagination has been realized. The place where everyone must do well in the system to survive. The place where I decide who survives. This is I-LAND."



As previously reported, 'I-Land' aims to create the next generation global K-Pop boy group by combining Big Hit Entertainment's strategic artist production system with CJ ENM's large-scale contents creation techniques. Even before their official debut, this new K-Pop boy group will be faced with a unique universe in which they work together, compete, and hone their skills. Solo artist Rain, Block B's Zico, and Big Hit Entertainment's Bang Si Hyuk are also featuring as the three main producers of the program.



'I-LAND' premieres on June 26 at 11PM KST. Take a look at the contestants here if you missed them.



What do you think of the main concept teaser?