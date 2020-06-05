12

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MNET uploads contestant profile pictures for 'I-LAND'

MNET has uploaded profile pictures for some of the contestants of their upcoming idol survival show 'I-LAND'

The highly anticipated show has fans wondering if some of these idol-hopefuls may be the next big artists to make their debut with Big Hit Entertainment, the label working with MNET to produce the show.

Get to know some of the contestants below and stay tuned for more updates regarding 'I-LAND'. 

Sunghoon (South Korea, 17)

Youngbin (South Korea, 18) 

Jay (18, South Korea)

Niki (Japan, 14)

Jungwon (South Korea, 16)

Yoonwon (South Korea, 15)

2 1,501

quark123954,511 pts 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

So far they've posted 23 contestants ranging in age from 14-22 and hailing from South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Australia, and the US.

https://www.soompi.com/article/1403845wpp/mnets-unveils-first-group-of-applicants-who-will-appear-in-new-reality-show-i-land

1

testralia1 pt 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Can't wait for that show... Always interesting to guess which contestant could be at which position

