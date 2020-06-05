MNET uploads contestant profile pictures for 'I-LAND'

MNET has uploaded profile pictures for some of the contestants of their upcoming idol survival show 'I-LAND'.

The highly anticipated show has fans wondering if some of these idol-hopefuls may be the next big artists to make their debut with Big Hit Entertainment, the label working with MNET to produce the show.

Get to know some of the contestants below and stay tuned for more updates regarding 'I-LAND'.

Sunghoon (South Korea, 17)

Youngbin (South Korea, 18)

Jay (18, South Korea)

Niki (Japan, 14)

Jungwon (South Korea, 16)

Yoonwon (South Korea, 15)