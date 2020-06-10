11

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

DIA members say they voluntarily chose to return as a unit, the other members wanted to rest longer

On June 10, girl group DIA attended a comeback showcase in light of the release of their 6th mini album 'Flower 4 Seasons'.

Previously, DIA announced that the group would be making a comeback with a unit group this time around, with members Jung Chae Yeon and Somyi taking a break from promotions for this album. 

During the comeback showcase, DIA's Ki Hee Hyun addressed the issue on behalf of the team, stating, "During a meeting about our comeback with the company, we came to the decision to release an album with only the members who volunteered to promote. The other two members said that they wanted more time to rest, and so the agency respected their wishes."

Ki Hee Hyun continued, "The other two members are preparing so that they can participate in the next album. We noticed the other members' empty spots while practicing for this comeback. We hope that the fans will not worry about our unit promotions, and look forward to next time." 



accidental_spy52 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

What a bunch of phoney crap... Members were most likely told to say that. Somyi wants to rest? Is that why she cried and begged on VLive to perform again and to see her fans? MBK are the Trump of K-Pop... lies and deception. As a DIA fan, it breaks my heart.



insidersm-494 pts 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

Yea.... That's a lie

