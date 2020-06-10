3

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Cosmic Girls' Dayoung reveals why 'Butterfly' made her teary

AKP STAFF

Cosmic Girls' Dayoung revealed why the girl group's "Butterfly" showcase made her feel teary.

As events are not yet open to fans due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Cosmic Girls' held their comeback showcase without fans present. Leader ExySoobinSeolA, and Dayoung featured as guests on the June 10th episode of 'Jung Eun Ji's Music Plaza', the girls celebrated the release of "Butterfly" and their new mini album 'Neverland'.

Dayoung expressed, "We really worked hard practicing our new song. We also gave a slight spoiler on 'Music Plaza' to Jung Eun Ji unni, but when the song came out, we felt teary." She explained, "We held our showcase yesterday, but it felt so empty because our fans weren't there." 


In other news, Dayoung is making her acting debut in the upcoming drama 'Love Revolution'.

  1. Cosmic Girls
  2. Dayoung
  3. BUTTERFLY
0 488 Share 50% Upvoted
D1CE
D1CE 'Draw You' in MV teaser
25 minutes ago   0   120
After School, B1A4, BTS, CIX, EXO, miss A, NCT Dream, Seventeen, VIXX
Best K-Pop choreographies that used props
11 hours ago   26   11,926

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND