Cosmic Girls' Dayoung reveals why 'Butterfly' made her teary

Cosmic Girls' Dayoung revealed why the girl group's "Butterfly" showcase made her feel teary.



As events are not yet open to fans due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Cosmic Girls' held their comeback showcase without fans present. Leader Exy, Soobin, SeolA, and Dayoung featured as guests on the June 10th episode of 'Jung Eun Ji's Music Plaza', the girls celebrated the release of "Butterfly" and their new mini album 'Neverland'.



Dayoung expressed, "We really worked hard practicing our new song. We also gave a slight spoiler on 'Music Plaza' to Jung Eun Ji unni, but when the song came out, we felt teary." She explained, "We held our showcase yesterday, but it felt so empty because our fans weren't there."



In other news, Dayoung is making her acting debut in the upcoming drama 'Love Revolution'.

