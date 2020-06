Former After School member Kaeun has partnered up with Muzic Lab as a part of a special project album, 'Project10'!

Selected as the 6th main artist up in the 'Project10' album series, Kaeun lent her voice for a smooth, jazzy remake of Taeyeon's "Can You Hear Me", originally an OST for drama 'Beethoven Virus'.

If you've missed hearing Kaeun's lovely singing voice, you can listen to the full version of her "Can You Hear Me" remake above!