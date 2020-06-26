Actor Sung Hoon falls asleep in the middle of an Instagram Live, manager comes and turns it off

During the early morning hours of June 27, actor Sung Hoon went live via Instagram!

The star seemed to be slightly intoxicated during the live broadcast, and what's more is that he fell asleep shortly after turning on the broadcast!

The actor remained in a deep slumber for some time while approximately 2,000~3,000 viewers tuned in to the broadcast, and many of them tried to get him to wake up in the comments section, in case something went wrong. Over the course of the broadcast, Sung Hoon turned over so that his phone camera ended up pointing at the ceiling; viewers could catch him snoring, his dog barking, and his phone ringing several times with an incoming call.

At around 5:20 AM KST, an individual whom many suspected to be Sung Hoon's manager arrived and turned off the live broadcast without any major accidents.

Viewers of MBC's 'I Live Alone' will remember that this is actually a sort of a habit for Sung Hoon. Previously during the program, the actor confessed that he suffers from insomnia. He then shared, "For some reason, when I turn on my Instagram live, it makes me yawn." Sung Hoon was even seen doing an Instagram live in an episode of 'I Live Alone', lying in his bed with the lights turned off in an attempt to make himself fall asleep.