5

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation releases K-Pop idol group brand value rankings for June

AKP STAFF

Which K-Pop idol groups came out at the top of consumer brand value rankings for the month of June?

From May 25 through June 26, 2020, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of 100 K-Pop idol groups in areas including participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. 

According to the Institute, the #1 K-Pop idol group in terms of brand value for this month was once again, BTS. The boy group earned an overwhelming 12,612,921 points total, approximately 59% more than during last month's analysis. 

In 2nd place came BLACKPINK with a total of 7,789,125 points, finally making their long-awaited comeback in June. 3rd and 4th place went to TWICE and IZ*ONE respectively, the girl groups earning 5,954,175 points and 5,542,423 points each. 

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: Seventeen, Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, GFriend, Girls' Generation, and NCT. Here are the full results of the Institute's June analysis, below. 

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. BTS
  3. IZ*ONE
  4. TWICE
8 6,083 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Nct_and_Wayv716 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Congratulations to all the groups on there

Share

-1

baejinyoungstan9 pts 11 minutes ago 1
11 minutes ago

Blackpink's new song isn't even good

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK drop dramatic MV for 'How You Like That'
18 hours ago   295   58,027
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK open official Twitter account!
15 hours ago   29   20,972
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK drop dramatic MV for 'How You Like That'
18 hours ago   295   58,027
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK drop dramatic MV for 'How You Like That'
18 hours ago   295   58,027

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND