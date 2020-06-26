Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation releases K-Pop idol group brand value rankings for June

Which K-Pop idol groups came out at the top of consumer brand value rankings for the month of June?

From May 25 through June 26, 2020, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of 100 K-Pop idol groups in areas including participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc.





According to the Institute, the #1 K-Pop idol group in terms of brand value for this month was once again, BTS. The boy group earned an overwhelming 12,612,921 points total, approximately 59% more than during last month's analysis.

In 2nd place came BLACKPINK with a total of 7,789,125 points, finally making their long-awaited comeback in June. 3rd and 4th place went to TWICE and IZ*ONE respectively, the girl groups earning 5,954,175 points and 5,542,423 points each.

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: Seventeen, Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, GFriend, Girls' Generation, and NCT. Here are the full results of the Institute's June analysis, below.

