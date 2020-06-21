Nature has fun with energetic 'relay dance' version of new single 'Girls'

Nature is the latest group to release a 'relay dance' video!

On June 21 KST, Mnet released the relay dance video for Nature's new single "Girls" through their official M2 YouTube channel. In the video, the members are seen wearing all-white looks and taking turns dancing various points of the song's official stage choreography, jazzing it up with a few freestyle moves on the way.

Meanwhile, Nature recently made a comeback with their latest single album 'Nature World: Code M' on June 17.

Check out the relay dance above!