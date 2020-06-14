CIX's BX takes you into the flames in '火 (Fire)' concept video for 'Chapter 3. Hello, Strange Time'

CIX has revealed their first individual concept video!

In preparation for their comeback, CIX released the concept video for BX, the leader of the group. In this concept titled '火 (Fire)', BX stands atop a mountain of human bodies under blanket of fire, reminiscent of the infernal abyss based on Dante's The Divine Comedy.

As a running theme, the literary reference also appears in CIX's debut MV for "Movie Star", as well as in their latest MV teaser for title song "Jungle".

Which member is next? Stay tuned for more until the full release of 'Chapter 3. Hello, Strange Time' on June 30!