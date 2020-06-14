'SBS' clarifies the misunderstanding behind TWICE's controversial 'Inkigayo' encore fancam

'SBS' has clarified the mishap concerning the recent audio from TWICE's encore fancam.

As per usual, on Sunday afternoon (KST) 'SBS KPOP' uploaded an encore fancam for this week's winners, which was TWICE with their latest title track "MORE & MORE". In the video, a voice around 3:28 is allegedly heard making a comment, which one of the netizens had understood as: "They are really bad at singing."

However, regarding this rumor, 'SBS' uploaded another video at midnight to clarify the misunderstanding.



The problematic phrase was actually not from the studio but from a completely different audio, a portion from a commercial that was playing right after 'Inkigayo'. As the two instances were simultaneously occurring, the audio outputs from different programs had overlapped.

Indeed, the phrase was not "They are really bad at singing," but "My intelligent image," a phrase from an advertisement for an online shopping application.

Following the explanation, fans were split regarding the issue itself for having spread so quickly without solid grounds.

What are your thoughts?