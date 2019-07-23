Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by germainej

CIX wait in the matrix in 'Movie Star' debut MV

CIX have dropped their music video for "Movie Star". 

Their debut MV features CIX, including former Wanna One member Bae Jin Youngin a digital matrix as they invite you to play with them. "Movie Star" is a trendy track with a chic theme about coming across someone who stuns you, and it's the title song of the group's 1st EP album 'Hello'.

What do you think of CIX's debut?

 

 

She_her_her150 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Smoldering vocals and handsome stylish visuals make this a nice debut thank you CIX

