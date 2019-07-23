CIX wait in the matrix in 'Movie Star' debut MV

CIX have dropped their music video for "Movie Star".
Their debut MV features CIX, including former Wanna One member Bae Jin Young, in a digital matrix as they invite you to play with them. "Movie Star" is a trendy track with a chic theme about coming across someone who stuns you, and it's the title song of the group's 1st EP album 'Hello'.
What do you think of CIX's debut?
