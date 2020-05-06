GWSN reveal 'freestyle version' of 'Bazooka!' dance practice video

GWSN have revealed a 'freestyle version' of their dance practice video for "Bazooka!".



In the 'freestyle version' above, GWSN don't follow their exact choreography, but they have fun with the song instead as they listen to their latest track. "Bazooka!" is the title song of their fourth mini album 'The Keys', and it's about standing out from the crowd.



Watch GWSN's freestyle dance practice for "Bazooka!" above, their special 'stay at home' version here, and their MV here if you missed it!