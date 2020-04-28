33

Music Video
Posted by germainej

GWSN follow the white rabbit in 'Bazooka!' MV

GWSN have dropped their music video for "Bazooka!"!

In the MV, the GWSN members follow the white rabbit and enter their own, unique 'Alice in Wonderland' story. "Bazooka!" is the title song of their fourth mini album 'The Keys', and it's about standing out from the crowd.

Watch GWSN's "Bazooka!" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

