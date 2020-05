GWSN has dropped their special 'Stay Safe' version of "BAZOOKA!".

The girls recently came back with their 4th mini-album 'The Keys' and title song "BAZOOKA!". When the MV hit 15 million views, the girls promised to release a special video, and now they've released the 'Stay Safe' version of the MV where they're staying at home practicing safe social measures against COVID19.

Check out the cute MV above.