Park Myung Soo complains about his daughter Minseo

Park Myung Soo expressed his complaints about his daughter Minseo.



On the May 6th episode of 'Park Myung Soo's Radio', DJ Park Myung Soo was asked if he knew if his daughter was preparing a gift for Parents' Day in South Korea, and he responded, "I should receive something too, but she doesn't prepare something. She got into the wrong habit in the beginning. I remember that in the past you would at least make a paper carnation at school."



He continued, "Well, she's not going to school right now first of all. She's studying at home, so she's not preparing anything." As for whether Park Myung Soo got anything for his daughter on Children's Day, "I didn't get anything in particular for my daughter. I have a nephew, and he needed toys. Our kid is in 6th grade though, so there's nothing she really needs. I just gave her 50,000 Won ($40.81 USD)."



In other news, MBC's 'Like Likes Like' starring Park Myung Soo is reportedly coming to an end.