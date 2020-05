BVNDIT has revealed an awesome MV for their newest title track "JUNGLE".

The elegant set design combined with the incredibly catchy beat is making for an excellent viewing experience for fans. The theater in the MV is the same as you've seen in numerous other K-pop MV's including EXO's "Love Shot" and MONSTA X's "Who Do You Love"

BVNDIT has clearly made another strong impression, proving that they're a rookie group to keep your eye out for.

Check out the full video above!