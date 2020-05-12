Drama 'The King' under criticism for excessive product placement

SBS drama 'The King' is facing criticism for excessive product placement.

A recent news report criticized the drama for its obvious product placement throughout the episodes. Other points of criticism are pointed to the director for the unnatural integration of the products, and the ridiculous plot stories included to account for the product appearing in the drama. One particular scene shows Lee Min Ho talking about a coffee product, saying: "The first taste is rich and the end taste is clean. They sell stuff like this in Korea's markets?" The article continues to criticize the unnecessary inclusion of the products, saying that the actors looked awkward trying to incorporate unrealistic scenarios to advertise the products.





Other scenes blatantly advertise products such as fried kimchi, futuristic face masks, lip gloss, and boba in an awkward manner. Kim Go Eun is seen putting on a lipstick that she is a brand model for in reality. The criticism extends to the scenes for blatantly advertising the good points of each product.

Netizens are saying:

"Since the drama sucks, they're just trying to earn as much as they can through product placements."

"They made a drama in order to sneak in ads."

"LOL, why is there a placement for fried kimchi in here?"





What do you think?