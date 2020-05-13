Bolbbalgan4 has a joyful day solo in 'Hug' MV

Bolbbalgan4 has dropped her music video for "Hug"!



In the MV, Bolbbalgan4, which now only includes Ahn Ji Young, spends a joyful day indoors and outdoors against bright, spring backdrops. "Hug" is a title song from her album 'Puberty Book II - A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen' alongside "Leo" featuring EXO's Baekhyun, and it's about the excitement and happiness you feel being in someone's arms.



Watch Bolbbalgan4's "Hug" MV above, and let us know what you think of the song in the comments below.



