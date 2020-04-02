Bolbbalgan4's Ji Yoon leaves duo, Ahn Ji Young to continue solo under the same name

On April 2, Bolbbalgan4's management label Shofar Music announced member Ji Yoon's departure from the duo.

The label relayed, "Bolbbalgan4's Ji Yoon expressed her wishes to end her promotions as a member of the duo due to her personal career goals, and we held lengthy discussions with the two duo members regarding this topic numerous times. We will be respecting Ji Yoon's wishes, and Bolbbalgan4 will continue under the same artist name with Ahn Ji Young as the only member, without recruiting additional members."







Shofar Music added, "We are sorry that fans will no longer see Bolbbalgan4 working together, but we decided that respecting Ji Yoon's wishes was our highest priority and came to this solution. Even if Ji Young and Ji Yoon are parting ways as Bolbbalgan4, they will remain good friends while cheering on each other's paths. Bolbbalgan4, now promoting as a solo artist, is currently working on a new album set for release some time in May."



Best of luck to both Bolbbalgan4 members in their futures!