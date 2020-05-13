9

Actress Jang Na Ra opens up about why she hasn't married yet

Jang Na Ra opened up about why she hasn't married yet.

At the May 13th press conference for tvN's 'Oh My Baby', the 39-year-old actress discussed her character in the upcoming drama, saying, "I play the part of Jang Ha Ri who's been a reporter for 15 years and wants to become head editor. It's a character that wants to have a baby and make a family for herself." She continued, "In our drama, there are a lot of women who end their career to take care of their children. I think women my age will be able to relate, so I took on the role."


Jang Na Ra said on her character Jang Ha Ri and herself, "Jang Ha Ri is honest and fun. She's a different personality than I am, but I think it'll be fun to play her. There are differences between me and Jang Ha Ri. I didn't used to like children. They're cute and lovable, but it didn't make me think that I wanted to get married quickly and have a baby. This drama made me think about it sincerely though. It's a good project that's cheerful, but can still make you cry."

As for herself, the actress commented, "I'm not someone who doesn't believe in marriage. It seems like I wasn't able to get married because I've been continuously working. I still wonder whether or not I should get married. If I meet a really good, precious person, I want to get married and make a healthy family. It depends on who the person is."

'Oh My Baby' premieres on May 13 at 10:50PM KST.

whatever that floats your boat

