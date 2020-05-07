11

8

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Bolbbalgan4 spends a sweet spring day in MV for 'Leo' feat. EXO's Baekhyun

AKP STAFF

Bolbbalgan4 has dropped her music video for "Leo" featuring EXO's Baekhyun.

The MV follows Bolbbalgan4, which now only includes Ahn Ji Young, as she spends a sweet, spring day indoors and among beautiful flowers outdoors. "Leo" is one title song from her upcoming album 'Puberty Book II - A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen', and it's about wanting to give someone special a place to rest with you.

'Puberty Book II' drops on May 13. What do you think of Bolbbalgan4's "Leo" MV?







  1. Bolbbalgan4
  2. EXO
  3. Baekhyun
  4. L.E.O.
2 1,811 Share 58% Upvoted

1

JunCottonRights176 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

It's really nice song. Their voices sound really good together ❤

Share

0

nunyabsnss3,382 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

This is such a light and fun song, perfect for springtime. Their voices are lovely together.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Hara
'MBC's True Story' confronts Hara's mother
12 hours ago   35   57,687
Sulli, IU
Fans think IU wrote 'Eight' as a tribute to Sulli
15 hours ago   43   57,965
Hara
'MBC's True Story' confronts Hara's mother
12 hours ago   35   57,687

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND