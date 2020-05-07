Bolbbalgan4 spends a sweet spring day in MV for 'Leo' feat. EXO's Baekhyun

Bolbbalgan4 has dropped her music video for "Leo" featuring EXO's Baekhyun.
The MV follows Bolbbalgan4, which now only includes Ahn Ji Young, as she spends a sweet, spring day indoors and among beautiful flowers outdoors. "Leo" is one title song from her upcoming album 'Puberty Book II - A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen', and it's about wanting to give someone special a place to rest with you.
'Puberty Book II' drops on May 13. What do you think of Bolbbalgan4's "Leo" MV?
