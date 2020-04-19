7

TXT, Super Junior, Red Velvet, LABOUM, Oh My Girl, EXID, B1A4, Ailee, and more commemorate the April Revolution's 60th anniversary with remake of 'Evergreen'

Various celebrities commemorated the 60th anniversary of the April Revolution by remaking "Evergreen".

The April Revolution, also called the April 19 Revolution or April 19 Movement, were mass protests in South Korea against President Syngman Rhee and the First Republic from April 11 to 26, 1960 which led to Rhee's resignation. During Korea's military rule, songs like "Evergreen" (originally sung by Kim Min Ki), which encouraged listeners to work together and finally finding victory, were banned. Sixty years later, current pop stars came together to commemorate the April Revolution by remaking the song.

Featured in the song are Kim Jo HanKim FeelNa Yoon KwonLABOUMRed Velvet's JoyMuzieBadaBaek Ji YoungBrown Eyed GirlsJeAB1A4's SandeulBizzySuper JuniorALiAileeOh My Girl's YooAOh Yeon JoonYoon Do HyunEXID's SoljiLee Eun MiTiger JKTXTHa Dong Gyun, and Hong Jin Young. The song was produced by Kim Hyung Suk.

Check out the song above.

