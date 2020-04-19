TXT, Super Junior, Red Velvet, LABOUM, Oh My Girl, EXID, B1A4, Ailee, and more commemorate the April Revolution's 60th anniversary with remake of 'Evergreen'

Various celebrities commemorated the 60th anniversary of the April Revolution by remaking "Evergreen".

The April Revolution, also called the April 19 Revolution or April 19 Movement, were mass protests in South Korea against President Syngman Rhee and the First Republic from April 11 to 26, 1960 which led to Rhee's resignation. During Korea's military rule, songs like "Evergreen" (originally sung by Kim Min Ki), which encouraged listeners to work together and finally finding victory, were banned. Sixty years later, current pop stars came together to commemorate the April Revolution by remaking the song.

Featured in the song are Kim Jo Han, Kim Feel, Na Yoon Kwon, LABOUM, Red Velvet's Joy, Muzie, Bada, Baek Ji Young, Brown Eyed Girls' JeA, B1A4's Sandeul, Bizzy, Super Junior, ALi, Ailee, Oh My Girl's YooA, Oh Yeon Joon, Yoon Do Hyun, EXID's Solji, Lee Eun Mi, Tiger JK, TXT, Ha Dong Gyun, and Hong Jin Young. The song was produced by Kim Hyung Suk.

Check out the song above.