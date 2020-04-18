Hwa Sa, Jennie, and Joy top brand value rankings for individual girl group members in April

Hwa Sa has topped the brand-value chart for individual girl group members in April.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa was at the top of the April data, followed by BLACKPINK's Jennie and Red Velvet's Joy. 66,586,018 pieces of data were examined from March 18th to April 19th.

The rest of the idols ranked were, in order, Na-Eun (A Pink), Irene (Red Velvet), Taeyeon (Girls' Generation), Soyeon ((G)I-DLE), Jang Won Young (IZ*ONE), Soojin ((G)I-DLE), Miyeon ((G)I-DLE), SinB (GFriend), Eunji (A Pink), Seulgi (Red Velvet), Yeji (ITZY), Sowon (GFriend), Yuqi ((G)I-DLE), Hyojung (Oh My Girl), Umji (GFriend), Sejung (Gugudan), Lia (ITZY), Seolhyun (AOA), Minnie ((G)I-DLE), Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Yuna (ITZY), Nayeon (TWICE), Solar (MAMAMOO), Ryujin (ITZY), Naeun (April), Rosé (BLACKPINK), and Shuhua ((G)I-DLE).

Congratulations to everyone!