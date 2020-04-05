TOO celebrates 1 million YouTube views on 'Magnolia' MV with dance practice clip

TOO's debut music video has reached 1 million views, and they are ready to celebrate with fans!

On April 5 KST, Mnet's 'World Klass' boy group released a dance practice video for their debut single "Magnolia." The release was shared with the caption: "The 'Magnolia' MV has reached 1M views! Watch [this] special reward delivered TOO you!"

In the video, the members are dancing the song's stage choreography in comfortable street fashion, ending with a look directly into the camera as they strike a dynamic pose.

Meanwhile, TOO released their debut album 'Reason for Being: Benevoleence' on April 1.

Check out the dance practice above!