CRAVITY's Taeyoung, Woobin, and Minhee boast confident visuals in latest teasers for debut album

CRAVITY's Taeyoung, Woobin, and Minhee are oozing charisma in debut teaser images for 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'.



Continuing from their previously released set, the boys return to their street look concepts, rocking leather accents and giving the camera effortlessly confident stares. As previously reported, the upcoming Starship Entertainment group also dropped teasers for members Jungmo, Serim, and Wonjin on April 4.





Meanwhile, their debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' drops on April 14 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's debut.