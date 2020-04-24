MONSTA X's Minhyuk changes the 'Flow' of time in 'Fantasia X' trailer chapter 6

MONSTA X's Minhyuk is featured in the latest trailer for 'Fantasia X'.
In the chapter 6 trailer above titled 'Flow', Minhyuk changes the progress of time. His trailer continues the same intersecting story and theme as chapter 5 featuring Kihyun, chapter 4 featuring I.M, chapter 3 featuring Jooheon, chapter 2 featuring Shownu, and chapter 1 featuring Hyungwon.
MONSTA X' upcoming album 'Fantasia X' releases on May 11 KST. What do you think of the trailers so far?
