Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

MONSTA X's Minhyuk changes the 'Flow' of time in 'Fantasia X' trailer chapter 6

MONSTA X's Minhyuk is featured in the latest trailer for 'Fantasia X'.

In the chapter 6 trailer above titled 'Flow', Minhyuk changes the progress of time. His trailer continues the same intersecting story and theme as chapter 5 featuring Kihyunchapter 4 featuring I.M, chapter 3 featuring Jooheon, chapter 2 featuring Shownu, and chapter 1 featuring Hyungwon.

MONSTA X' upcoming album 'Fantasia X' releases on May 11 KST. What do you think of the trailers so far?

 

