1

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

MONSTA X's Kihyun reverses time in 'Fantasia X' trailer chapter 5

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X's Kihyun reversed time in the 'Chapter 5' trailer for 'Fantasia X'.

In the trailer titled 'Beautiful Night', Kihyun decides to try his key in a music box and ends up warping time. His trailer continues the same intersecting story and theme as chapter 4 featuring I.Mchapter 3 featuring Jooheon, chapter 2 featuring Shownu, and chapter 1 featuring Hyungwon.

MONSTA X' upcoming album 'Fantasia X' releases on May 11 KST. What do you think of the trailers so far?

  1. MONSTA X
  2. Kihyun
  3. FANTASIA X
1 170 Share 100% Upvoted

0

lareinadekpop234 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

oh look my ex husband did a thing

*leaves to eat cheetos instead of watching it*

Share
Jimin
BTS Jimin surpassed 290M streams on Spotify!
9 hours ago   21   3,870
Jimin
BTS Jimin surpassed 290M streams on Spotify!
9 hours ago   21   3,870

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND