MONSTA X's Kihyun reverses time in 'Fantasia X' trailer chapter 5

MONSTA X's Kihyun reversed time in the 'Chapter 5' trailer for 'Fantasia X'.



In the trailer titled 'Beautiful Night', Kihyun decides to try his key in a music box and ends up warping time. His trailer continues the same intersecting story and theme as chapter 4 featuring I.M, chapter 3 featuring Jooheon, chapter 2 featuring Shownu, and chapter 1 featuring Hyungwon.



MONSTA X' upcoming album 'Fantasia X' releases on May 11 KST. What do you think of the trailers so far?



