Lee Hyori shares shocking photo of husband Lee Sang Soon

Lee Hyori shared a shocking photo of her husband Lee Sang Soon.

It seems Lee Hyori and Lee Sang Soon are also finding ways to entertain themselves during social distancing on Jeju Island. On April 24, Lee Hyori shared the photo below on Instagram along with the message, "Sang Soon, hi." 

In the picture, Lee Sang Soon can be seen in makeup and a wig standing next to the kitchen counter. Fans were understandably surprised to see Lee Sang Soon in drag, and they responded, "Wow. That made me wake right up," "Lol. So beautiful," "What happened to oppa? He looks so cute. Please make a baby," and more.

What do you think of Lee Hyori's photo of Lee Sang Soon?

View this post on Instagram

상순이~hi❤️

A post shared by Leehyolee (@hyoleehyolee) on

crystalwildfire2,616 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago
It kind of looks like an edited picture ....

1

sd214013 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

pfft

