Jooheon is featured in MONSTA X' latest 'Fantasia X' trailer!
In the 'Chaotic' chapter 3 trailer above, Jooheon finds the keys he was looking for only to have to hide when he's about to be discovered. It continues the same story and theme as chapter 2 featuring Shownu and chapter 1 featuring Hyungwon.
MONSTA X' upcoming album 'Fantasia X' releases on May 11 KST. What do you think of their chapter 3 trailer?
Jooheon goes 'Chaotic' in MONSTA X's chapter 3 'Fantasia X' trailer
