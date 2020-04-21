Jooheon goes 'Chaotic' in MONSTA X's chapter 3 'Fantasia X' trailer

Jooheon is featured in MONSTA X' latest 'Fantasia X' trailer!



In the 'Chaotic' chapter 3 trailer above, Jooheon finds the keys he was looking for only to have to hide when he's about to be discovered. It continues the same story and theme as chapter 2 featuring Shownu and chapter 1 featuring Hyungwon.



MONSTA X' upcoming album 'Fantasia X' releases on May 11 KST. What do you think of their chapter 3 trailer?



