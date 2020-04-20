Shownu continues MONSTA X's 'Fantasia X' countdown with 'Chapter 2' trailer

MONSTA X has released 'Chapter 2' of their 'Fantasia X' trailers!

In the second trailer for their upcoming album, group leader Shownu is seen in a similar setting as Hyungwon was in Chapter 1. He opens a mysterious package and finds a cellphone that has automatically dialed someone. However, no one picks up. He then uses a pair of keys to get into a car, and when he gets into the driver's seat, he suddenly disappears.

Meanwhile, 'Fantasia X' is set for release on May 11.

Check out the teaser video above!