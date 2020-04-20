4

2

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Shownu continues MONSTA X's 'Fantasia X' countdown with 'Chapter 2' trailer

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X has released 'Chapter 2' of their 'Fantasia X' trailers!

In the second trailer for their upcoming album, group leader Shownu is seen in a similar setting as Hyungwon was in Chapter 1. He opens a mysterious package and finds a cellphone that has automatically dialed someone. However, no one picks up. He then uses a pair of keys to get into a car, and when he gets into the driver's seat, he suddenly disappears.

Meanwhile, 'Fantasia X' is set for release on May 11.

Check out the teaser video above!

  1. MONSTA X
  2. Shownu
2 408 Share 67% Upvoted

1

kookaholik371 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

eagerly awaiting the kihyun trailer

Share

0

imnotkookieswife274 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

song sounds really good

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

TWICE
TWICE to film comeback MV soon
9 hours ago   26   14,891
ATEEZ
[enter-talk] ATEEZ's Music Bank Special Stage
27 minutes ago   3   516

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND