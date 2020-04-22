MONSTA X's I.M sparks a flame in 'It Ain't Over' chapter 4 'Fantasia X' trailer

MONSTA X's I.M is featured in the chapter 4 trailer for 'Fantasia X'!



In the chapter 4 'It Ain't Over' trailer, I.M sits in a crowded bar with a lighter in hand, and with a snap, time move on. The teaser continues the same story and theme as chapter 3 featuring Jooheon, chapter 2 featuring Shownu, and chapter 1 featuring Hyungwon.



MONSTA X' upcoming album 'Fantasia X' releases on May 11 KST. What do you think of their chapter 4 trailer?



