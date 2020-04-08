10

Posted by germainej

Kassy reveals longer preview of sweet ballad 'When Love Comes By' in MV teaser

Kassy has revealed another preview of "When Love Comes By".

After her first MV teaser, Kassy is giving a longer sneak peek of the sweet ballad in a face-to-face teaser. "When Love Comes By" is about slowly forgetting about a tender romance, and it drops on April 9 KST.

In related news, Kassy and MAMAMOO's Solar released their collaboration track "A Song from the Past" this past January.

Stay tuned for updates on Kassy's "When Love Comes By"!

