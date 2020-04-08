Former Dal Shabet member DALsooobin takes a deep 'Dive' in MV teaser

Former Dal Shabet member DALsooobin has dropped her music video teaser for "Dive".



After taking a spin, DALsooobin takes a deep dive in her latest teaser video. Her single album "Dive" is due out on April 9 KST, which marks her first comeback since "Katchup" in March of 2019.



What do you think of DALsooobin's latest "Dive" MV teaser?



