4

1

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

MAMAMOO's Solar & Kassy reveal special MVs for 'A Song from the Past'

AKP STAFF

MAMAMOO's Solar and Kassy have revealed special music videos for their duet track "A Song from the Past".

Solar and Kassy are angels in white in a beautiful green garden for their 'outdoor' MV, while they take on a more retro concept in their 'indoor' MV. "A Song from the Past" is an emotional collaboration ballad about memories from the past.

Watch Solar x Kassy's outdoor MV for "A Song from the Past" and the indoor MV below, and let us know what you think of their duet ballad!

  1. Kassy
  2. MAMAMOO
  3. Solar
  4. A SONG FROM THE PAST
0 411 Share 80% Upvoted
misc.
Idols who will have to enlist in 2020
10 hours ago   101   164,942
Jungkook
Sold Out King Jungkook of BTS dominates China
16 hours ago   4   3,386

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND