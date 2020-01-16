MAMAMOO's Solar & Kassy reveal special MVs for 'A Song from the Past'

MAMAMOO's Solar and Kassy have revealed special music videos for their duet track "A Song from the Past".



Solar and Kassy are angels in white in a beautiful green garden for their 'outdoor' MV, while they take on a more retro concept in their 'indoor' MV. "A Song from the Past" is an emotional collaboration ballad about memories from the past.



Watch Solar x Kassy's outdoor MV for "A Song from the Past" and the indoor MV below, and let us know what you think of their duet ballad!