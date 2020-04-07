Kassy has revealed a music video teaser for "When Love Comes By".
In the MV teaser, Kassy wears a beautiful, sheer dress as she sings the sweet ballad. The singer wrote a message to fans, saying, "Ran out of ideas... Please focus on the song more." "When Love Comes by" drops on April 9 KST.
In related news, Kassy and MAMAMOO's Solar released their collaboration track "A Song from the Past" this past January.
Stay tuned for updates on Kassy's "When Love Comes By"!
Kassy gives preview of sweet ballad 'When Love Comes By' in MV teaser
