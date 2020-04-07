1

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kassy gives preview of sweet ballad 'When Love Comes By' in MV teaser

Kassy has revealed a music video teaser for "When Love Comes By".

In the MV teaser, Kassy wears a beautiful, sheer dress as she sings the sweet ballad. The singer wrote a message to fans, saying, "Ran out of ideas... Please focus on the song more." "When Love Comes by" drops on April 9 KST.

In related news, Kassy and MAMAMOO's Solar released their collaboration track "A Song from the Past" this past January.

Stay tuned for updates on Kassy's "When Love Comes By"!

