GWSN is gearing up for their comeback with their newest album 'the Keys' in a day and has greeted fans in a launching message video.

The girls will introduce their fourth mini-album on April 28th at 6 PM KST along with a music video for their title track "BAZOOKA!". It's clear that all the members worked hard to prepare for their latest comeback, so stay tuned for their release in the coming day!

Are you excited to see what GWSN has prepared?