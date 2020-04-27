28

Netizens criticize YG's management after former YG trainee Jang Hanna announces her debut

Netizens are criticizing YG's management style after former trainee Jang Hanna announced that she would be debuting on May 1.

The former 'K-Pop Star 3' contestant was scouted to YG after appearing on the popular competition show in 2014. However, Jang Hanna was unable to debut with YG and is making her debut 6 years after her first TV appearance, causing netizens to criticize the agency's inability to manage their trainees and artists. Comments include: 

"Wow, Yang Hyun Suk is really too much. He just signed her then neglected her."

"There are so many treasures besides Hanna that are still stuck at YG because of their contract lengths."

"How many years did she rot?"

"Katie Kim was also left to rot for a few years before leaving."

"YG! Now that you're out you should celebrate."

YG Entertainment has continually been a subject of criticism for failing to debut talented trainees that were scouted by the company. What do you think of netizens' opinions? 

1234xyz3,303 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

YG had and have alot of muti-talented artist who truly do deserve more than what they are currently getting. The company management of these artists is clearly at fault and I'm positive that if they don't correct that, they are gonna lose some good artists. I'm a huge YG fam stan and it would be a huge shame to see the fam separate into different agencies (like 2ne1). They all have such a great bond

5

Blue2012927 pts 35 minutes ago 1
35 minutes ago

If you're gonna play t that game, every company has missed. Can you imagine missing out on GD or IU, because SM and JYP did. YG is probably the one that's missed the least of the Big 3. The truth is that the competition at the big 3 is the stiffest. Everyone wants to sign with them, but only the top 1% debut. You can still be very talented and get passed over for a debut for someone else. Both of those things can be true at the same time. You can still be smart and still not get admitted to an Ivy League school.

