Netizens criticize YG's management after former YG trainee Jang Hanna announces her debut

Netizens are criticizing YG's management style after former trainee Jang Hanna announced that she would be debuting on May 1.

The former 'K-Pop Star 3' contestant was scouted to YG after appearing on the popular competition show in 2014. However, Jang Hanna was unable to debut with YG and is making her debut 6 years after her first TV appearance, causing netizens to criticize the agency's inability to manage their trainees and artists. Comments include:

"Wow, Yang Hyun Suk is really too much. He just signed her then neglected her."

"There are so many treasures besides Hanna that are still stuck at YG because of their contract lengths."

"How many years did she rot?"

"Katie Kim was also left to rot for a few years before leaving."

"YG! Now that you're out you should celebrate."

YG Entertainment has continually been a subject of criticism for failing to debut talented trainees that were scouted by the company. What do you think of netizens' opinions?